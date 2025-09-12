Ingredientsage Expands Private Label Manufacturing For Supplements And Cosmetic Products

Ingredientsage , a U.S.-based private label manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing services for dietary supplements, vitamins, and cosmetic products. The company, known for its high-quality formulations and streamlined production process, provides scalable solutions for brands seeking to grow their product lines in the health and beauty sector.

Operating from FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities, Ingredientsage offers a comprehensive suite of services, including custom formulations, stock formulas, contract manufacturing, and custom packaging. With flexible production options - from small batches to large-scale runs - the company supports businesses at every stage of growth.

“All of our products are manufactured in the United States under the highest regulatory standards,” said Lorand Fabian, Founder of Ingredientsage.“We focus on quality, transparency, and dependability so our clients can confidently bring products to market.”







In an industry often challenged by unreliable suppliers and inconsistent quality, Ingredientsage sets itself apart as a trusted U.S. partner, providing transparent processes, reduced lead times, and tailored solutions for e-commerce and retail success.

For more information or to request a quote, visit or contact Lorand Fabian at ... , or on social media sites under @Ingredientsage.

Ingredientsage is a USA-based consultant and private label manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, and cosmetic products. With a focus on quality, scalability, and customer satisfaction, the company provides full-service solutions including custom formulations, stock formulas, contract manufacturing, and custom packaging - all under one roof. Every product is made in FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities, ensuring compliance, safety, and effectiveness. @Ingredientsage serves e-commerce brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs looking for reliable, American-made products that deliver results.