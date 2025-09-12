Why Are Multi-Titanium Plates Mostly Used In Sulfuric Acid And Hydrochloric Acid Treatment? A Practical Choice For Corrosion

MENAFN - GetNews) In many cases, chemical acids are a difficult problem for many factories to overcome. In sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid treatment workshops, many chemical enterprises face a common problem: acid leakage at the welds of storage tanks will corrode honeycomb-shaped pits on the ground, and the pump impellers will wear out like sponges in less than three months. Ordinary stainless steel can be used in sulfuric acid with a concentration exceeding 10% for no more than half a year, and carbon steel can't even last three weeks. However, GR2 titanium plate can stand firm in such an "acid nest" and become the key to achieving a long service life of equipment. This is also why many chemical projects choose Pure Titanium Plate s. Let's take a detailed look:

In a dilute sulfuric acid environment (with a concentration lower than 20%), GR2 pure titanium plates are the most cost-effective. In a sulfuric acid dilution tank of a phosphate fertilizer plant, 316L stainless steel plates were used in the past, which had to be replaced entirely every six months. After switching to GR2 titanium plates, only slight discoloration appeared on the inner wall after three years, and the thickness gauge showed that the corrosion amount was less than 0.1 mm. As the workers know, a dense oxide film will form on the surface of the titanium plate, like putting a corrosion-resistant coat on the metal. As long as the temperature does not exceed 80°C, dilute sulfuric acid can't damage this "protective armor" at all.

When dealing with hydrochloric acid with higher concentrations, it is necessary to use Grade 7 Titanium Plate s (GR7) containing palladium. When a electroplating factory in Shandong Province was dealing with 5% hydrochloric acid cleaning waste liquid, it found that glass fiber reinforced plastic tanks were not pressure-resistant and Hastelloy was too costly. Finally, the storage tank made of titanium plates with a wall thickness of 8 mm has been in service for six years. The manhole cover on the top of the tank is the key part. It is made by cutting GR7 titanium plates and directly milling out sealing grooves. With nitrile rubber gaskets, the sealing surface is found to be as bright as new without any rust every time the cover is opened for maintenance.

There is a lot of knowledge hidden in the installation details of titanium plates in acid liquids. Pure argon must be used for protection during welding. If the back of the weld bead comes into contact with air, a brittle layer will form, and acid liquid can easily penetrate from here. A dye factory once had this problem with the interface of hydrochloric acid pipelines. Later, argon back protection welding was adopted, and the service life of the same GR2 titanium plates was extended from 14 months to 38 months. When flange connection is used, the surface of the titanium plate must be roughened with fine sandpaper to increase friction, otherwise it is easy to loosen under the scouring of acid liquid.

If your workshop is still troubled by equipment corrosion caused by sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid, you may wish to look at these practical application cases of titanium plates. GR2 titanium plates are suitable for normal-temperature dilute acids, and GR7 titanium plates can withstand the challenge of medium concentrations. The key is to choose the right model and do a good job in installation. Contact us and provide your acid concentration and temperature parameters, and we can match the most suitable titanium plate solution for you, so that the equipment has fewer failures and the workshop has less downtime. This is the most practical benefit.