Cory B. George Calls For Smarter Risk-Taking And Focused Leadership In Real Estate

Cory B. George, Evansville, IN, USA and investor highlights resilience in student housing, discipline in decision-making, and lessons from risk-taking at the table and in business.

Real estate entrepreneur Cory B. George is raising awareness about the importance of disciplined risk-taking and leadership in today's uncertain market. With more than 15 years of experience in real estate and a new investment fund focused on private student housing in the Midwest, George is urging both aspiring investors and business leaders to rethink how they approach challenges, risk, and long-term growth.

“Poker taught me patience,” George said.“You don't win every hand, but you learn to stay calm, read the situation, and wait for the right move. That's exactly how you have to approach business and real estate.”

Why It Matters

The U.S. student housing market has shown strong resilience, with 93% average occupancy rates nationwide in 2023 according to industry reports. Despite broader real estate slowdowns, demand for affordable and well-managed student housing continues to grow. Midwestern college towns, where George plans to focus his fund, are projected to see enrollment growth of 5–8% by 2030.

“Student housing is resilient,” George noted.“Universities continue to bring in students, and those students need a place to live. If you provide safe, affordable, and well-managed housing, demand will follow.”

George also sees parallels between risk management in business and personal decision-making.“At the table, you need to manage your emotions. You can't chase every hand,” he said.“That discipline carries over to business. I don't chase every deal. I pick the right ones.”

A Call to Action

George emphasizes that his message is not just for investors but for anyone navigating uncertainty.“Leadership isn't about being perfect,” he said.“It's about showing up every day, making decisions, and learning from what happens next.”

He encourages individuals to take practical steps in their own lives and businesses:



Focus on fundamentals. Whether in money, work, or personal goals, small consistent actions matter.

Manage emotions. Just like in poker, don't let short-term swings derail long-term plans. Think long-term. Growth comes from patience, adaptability, and persistence.

“Everyone has the ability to make smarter decisions,” George concluded.“You don't always win fast. But if you stay focused and consistent, you put yourself in a position to win big.”

About Cory B. George

Cory B. George is a business leader and real estate investor who began his career managing a Ford dealership in Evansville, Indiana. Since 2009, he has owned and managed over 100 rental properties, completed numerous single-family flips, and is now preparing to launch a real estate investment fund focused on student housing in the Midwest.

