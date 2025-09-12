MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pie Becomes the UK's Most Trusted Free Tax Software for Freelancers and Small Businesses - A new generation of taxpayers turns to Pie to take control of their money without paying for expensive accounting tools."Pie is transforming tax season with one of the best free tax software solutions in the UK. Designed for freelancers and small businesses, it offers real-time tax insights, easy HMRC filing, and simple bookkeeping tools. With thousands already using Pie, founder Tommy Mcnally says:“Free doesn't mean basic we're here to make filing smarter.”

LONDON, United Kingdom - 12 September, 2025 - Tax software often comes with hidden fees or premium upgrades - but Pie is changing that. The UK fintech has created a free tax solution that offers professional-grade tools for freelancers, contractors, and small businesses who want to stay compliant and save money.

Empowering the Self-Employed

With over 5 million self-employed workers in the UK, demand for affordable tax solutions is higher than ever. Pie's platform lets users see their tax bill in real time, track expenses, and file online directly with HMRC all at no cost.

“Free doesn't mean limited,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“We built Pie to give everyone not just those who can afford expensive accountants the power to file quickly and confidently. It's your money. Claim it.”

A Community-Driven Tax Solution

Pie users say the app gives them control and peace of mind:

“I used to dread tax season, but Pie changed that,” said a freelance designer from Bristol.“Seeing my tax bill update in real time made me feel more prepared, and I didn't pay a penny to file.”

A Fairer Future for Tax Filing

Pie's approach is helping thousands of people meet deadlines and avoid penalties without breaking the bank. By removing cost barriers, Pie is making free tax software in the UK a realistic, reliable option for more people than ever.

File your next Self Assessment for free with Pie at .

About Pie

Pie Money Limited is a UK-focused fintech founded by Tommy Mcnally. Pie's mission is to make tax filing simple, stress-free, and accessible for everyone. Its platform includes real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and bookkeeping support, trusted by thousands across the UK.