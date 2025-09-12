Rising Artist Mandu Soul Releases Captivating New Single“Destiny”

VIRGINIA - September 12, 2025 - Virginia-based singer, songwriter, and entertainer Mandu Soul is ready to introduce the world to his heartfelt artistry with the release of his new single,“Destiny.” The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Drawing inspiration from R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop, Mandu Soul resists being placed in a box. His sound blends classic influences with modern sensibilities, paying homage to legends like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Jodeci, and Musiq Soulchild, while carving a style that is uniquely his own.

"Destiny" is an emotionally charged song about love, lust, and the thin line between the two. Beginning as an ode to the deep, spiritual connection of love -“like sunshine after rain” - the track evolves into an intoxicating exploration of desire and passion. With its shifting moods and irresistible beat drops,“Destiny” captures the duality of human connection: tender devotion and raw ecstasy.

“I wanted to create something that reflects the complexity of how we feel about the people who move us most deeply,” says Mandu Soul.“Love and lust often intertwine, and this song is about embracing that spectrum of emotion.”

Mandu Soul's journey began in the church and school choruses of Virginia, where his natural gift for music first took root. After stepping away from performing for a time, his passion for writing and creating reignited, leading to a body of work that he describes as“reflections of my soul.”“Destiny” is his bold invitation for listeners to experience his world of melody, rhythm, and truth.

About Mandu Soul

Mandu Soul is a singer, songwriter, and entertainer from Virginia. Influenced by the timeless sounds of Motown, R&B, and modern soul, his music blends heartfelt storytelling with smooth, genre-blurring production. With his debut single“Destiny,” Mandu Soul sets the stage for a promising career that bridges the gap between love, passion, and artistic authenticity.