"Award-Winning Contractor Matthew Graham's Company Receives Dual Recognition for Excellence in Craftsmanship and Customer Service"Palmetto Renovations Wins "Best Home Remodeler in Lexington 2025" and "Best General Contractor" from Houzz, Cementing Industry Leadership in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, SC - September 12, 2025 - Palmetto Renovations, South Carolina's premier home renovation company, today announced it has been honored with two prestigious industry awards: "Best Home Remodeler in Lexington 2025" and "Best General Contractor" from Houzz, the leading platform for home renovation and design. These dual recognitions validate founder Matthew Graham's vision of transforming the renovation experience through exceptional craftsmanship, innovative technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Dual Awards Recognize Industry-Leading Excellence

The "Best Home Remodeler in Lexington 2025" award reflects the overwhelming positive response from local homeowners who have experienced Palmetto Renovations' superior service delivery. Combined with the Houzz "Best General Contractor" recognition, these awards position the company as the undisputed leader in South Carolina's competitive renovation market.

"Receiving both the local 'Best bathroom Remodeler ' award and Houzz's 'Best General Contractor' recognition in the same year is incredibly meaningful to our entire team," said Matthew Graham, founder and owner of Palmetto Renovations. "These awards validate our commitment to solving real problems in the kitchen renovation industry while consistently exceeding customer expectations. They reflect not just our craftsmanship quality, but our dedication to transparent communication and innovative project management."

Houzz Recognition Highlights National-Caliber Service

The Houzz "Best General Contractor" award is particularly significant as it's based on customer reviews, project quality, and service excellence on the nation's largest home renovation platform. This recognition places Palmetto Renovations among the top contractors nationwide, demonstrating that their South Carolina-based operation delivers service quality that competes with the best contractors across the country.

Houzz's rigorous selection process evaluates contractors based on customer satisfaction scores, project completion rates, communication quality, and overall professionalism. Graham's company earned this distinction through consistently high ratings from customers who praised both the technical quality of renovations and the exceptional customer service experience.

Local Award Reflects Community Trust and Excellence

The "Best Home Remodeler in Lexington 2025" award represents the highest level of community recognition, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of local homeowners throughout the Columbia metropolitan area. This award acknowledges Palmetto Renovations' deep understanding of South Carolina homeowners' unique needs and their ability to deliver consistently exceptional results.

The local recognition is particularly meaningful as it reflects years of building relationships within the community, completing hundreds of successful kitchen and bathroom renovations, and establishing a reputation for reliability that generates strong word-of-mouth referrals throughout the region.

Innovation and Technology Drive Award-Winning Results

Both awards recognize Palmetto Renovations' innovative approach to renovation project management. The company's implementation of advanced project management technology provides customers with real-time updates, comprehensive project tracking, and unprecedented transparency from initial consultation through final completion.

Graham's team has revolutionized the customer experience through professional 3D rendering capabilities that allow homeowners to visualize their finished project before construction begins, eliminating surprises and ensuring complete satisfaction with the final result.

Comprehensive Excellence Across All Service Areas

The dual recognition highlights Palmetto Renovations' comprehensive excellence across multiple aspects of renovation service:

Quality Craftsmanship : Every project demonstrates exceptional workmanship in kitchen and bathroom renovations, backed by proper licensing, bonding, and insurance for complete customer protection.

Customer Communication : Specialized customer relations teams provide clear, honest communication throughout every project with real-time updates and prompt responses to questions.

Design Innovation : Professional design specialists create detailed 2D and 3D renderings while guiding customers through material selections at the company's expanded Lexington showroom at 713 West Main Street.

Expanded Facility Supports Award-Winning Service

Palmetto Renovations' award-winning service is delivered through their comprehensive customer experience center in Lexington, where homeowners can view extensive displays of flooring, countertops, fixtures, and design materials. This one-stop shopping experience allows customers to make all finish selections with expert guidance from construction-educated specialists.

The facility serves as the headquarters for the company's streamlined process that handles everything from structural work to finish selections under one roof, ensuring reliable timelines and professional standards that contributed to both award recognitions.

Industry Leadership Through Customer-Focused Innovation

These awards reflect Graham's successful strategy of addressing the most common frustrations homeowners experience during renovation projects: unclear timelines, poor communication, and unpredictable costs. By solving these industry-wide problems, Palmetto Renovations has set new standards that other contractors now strive to match.

The company's specialized approach includes dedicated departments with professional designers, customer relations specialists, and construction experts who work together to ensure every project meets the highest standards for both quality and customer experience.

About Palmetto Renovations

Founded by Matthew Graham, Palmetto Renovations has earned recognition as South Carolina's premier home renovation company through unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and exceeding customer expectations. Specializing in kitchen and bathroom renovations, the award-winning company serves homeowners throughout the Columbia metropolitan area from their Lexington campus. The company's innovative approach combines advanced project management technology with traditional craftsmanship values to deliver exceptional renovation experiences that earn industry recognition and customer loyalty.

For more information about Palmetto Renovations' award-winning services and to schedule a consultation, visit or call (803) 667-5433. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM at 713 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072.