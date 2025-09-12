Stange Law Firm To Relocate Headquarters Office To Creve Coeur, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Stange Law Firm, the St. Louis-based multi-state divorce and family law firm, is excited to announce the relocation of the law firm's headquarters office location to Creve Coeur, Missouri. The new headquarters for the St. Louis divorce attorneys will be located at 600 Emerson Road, Suite 110, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. This relocation marks an exciting new chapter for Stange Law Firm as it continues to grow and enhance its ability to serve clients across the greater St. Louis region. The new headquarters office is set to open no later than August 1, 2026.







Centrally located at Highway 270 and Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, the firm's new headquarters location will make it easier for clients throughout the St. Louis area to reach us. With improved parking facilities and direct access from the main floor of the building, clients can visit the firm with greater convenience and comfort. This move reflects our commitment to making Stange Law Firm's legal services accessible and putting client needs at the forefront . The new location will also feature Stange Law Firm's brand logo prominently featured on the building's north-facing façade.

“Our new office location was chosen to make it easier for clients to connect with us,” said Kirk Stange, President of Stange Law Firm.“Being centrally located ensures that individuals facing divorce or other family law matters can reach us without added stress. At Stange Law Firm, our focus is on helping clients rebuild their lives through compassionate and dedicated legal representation, and this move is another step in serving that mission.”

Stange Law Firm is the second-largest divorce and family law firm in the United States. Founded in 2007, the firm has since expanded to 30 offices, representing thousands of clients throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky. Stange Law Firm understands the difficult nature of divorce and family law matters and strives to provide clients with caring and diligent legal counsel. As a testament to Stange Law Firm's client-focused approach to divorce and family law matters, clients of the firm are provided with 24/7 access to their case file and the personal cell phone number of their attorney. No matter the family law issue, Stange Law Firm is Here to Help You Rebuild Your Life®.

To learn more about Stange Law Firm or to schedule a consultation with a St. Louis family law attorney , please call 855-805-0595 or visit