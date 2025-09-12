MENAFN - GetNews)ZPN Energy , a UK based pioneer in rapid EV charging and energy management, today unveiled its latest patented ring topology battery system. This innovation enables simultaneous charging and discharging, delivering reliable and efficient electric vehicle charging even from constrained power supplies. ZPN's ring topology patents were officially granted in January 2025.

Electric vehicle adoption in the UK is accelerating, yet the reliability of public charging remains a major concern for drivers. Many charging stations are limited by constrained power supplies or outdated energy management systems, creating bottlenecks that reduce consumer confidence. ZPN Energy has developed a solution that directly addresses these issues by combining its patented ring topology with modular energy storage technology.

Unlike conventional battery energy storage systems (BESS), ZPN's patented design allows batteries to optimise performance and grid interaction in real time. This ensures advertised charge-rates are available 99 per cent of the time, far surpassing typical systems. Whether deployed in retail car parks, city centre hubs or mobile locations, ZPN's modular approach scales flexibly from standalone units to complex networks, supporting up to 1 MW of ultra-rapid charging power (zpnenergy ).

ZPN's system integrates intelligent charging stations, cloud-based energy management and advanced software that allows batteries to charge and discharge simultaneously. This combination reduces grid strain, lowers operational costs and improves the overall user experience. The patented ring topology ensures consistent performance and resilience, even at sites with limited grid capacity.

By transforming public charging into a smooth, dependable experience, ZPN Energy is building trust in electric mobility and encouraging more drivers to switch to sustainable transport.

Google's AI overviews already highlight ZPN's patented advances and position the technology as forward looking. Partners, site operators and investors are encouraged to contact ZPN Energy directly for intelligent, future proof charging solutions.