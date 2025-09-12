Carustone Memorials Awarded With 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Masonry In Traralgon, VIC

Traralgon, VIC - Carustone Memorials has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Masonry in Traralgon, VIC, celebrating their outstanding craftsmanship, compassionate service, and longstanding commitment to excellence in the niche industry of monumental masonry.

Carustone Memorials has become a trusted name in the Gippsland region, proudly taking care of one of the hardest things you can do for a loved one. Specialising in the creation of custom headstones, monuments, plaques, and memorials that honour the memories of loved ones with dignity and care. They strive to exceed expectations and make a somewhat daunting process easy, resulting in a beautiful, long-lasting memory. Their team of experienced monumental masons combines traditional techniques with modern precision to craft bespoke, personalized memorials that reflect the unique lives and stories of those they commemorate.

Our caring and knowledgeable team takes the utmost care and pride in providing one of the many important tasks following the loss of a loved one. Providing support and guidance, whether families know exactly what they want or are unsure where to begin. They understand financial concerns and the desire to relieve loved ones of the responsibility of memorial planning. Providing obligation free quotes, with no hidden consultation fees.

With a simple phone call, message, or email, the Carustone team will answer all questions while ensuring maximum communication and support throughout the entire process. Catering to a wide range of religions, cultures, and budgets, they source premium quality granite and accessories from around the world. As a local, independently owned and operated family business, Carustone strives for perfection in every memorial they create, guaranteeing both quality and individuality. They value the longevity of each monument, guiding clients through design, preservation, and cleaning techniques to ensure durability and continued beauty for years to come.“Forever A Memory, Set In Stone”.

Clients consistently praise Carustone for their compassionate service, noting how "Maddi is extremely helpful and supportive throughout the difficult process of creating a memorial for your loved one," and highlighting that "nothing was ever a problem and was very thorough in the process with so much support and compassion."

Customers speak highly of Maddi and her team's exceptional compassion, professionalism, and craftsmanship, sharing how“nothing was ever a problem” and how she was“very thorough in the process with so much support and compassion.” From the very first conversation, she approached everything with genuine care and attention to detail, creating not only a beautiful tribute but also a lasting piece that truly honours a loved one's memory. Maddi carefully considered the longevity of each monument through thoughtful material and text choices, minimising future upkeep and costs, and used her vast knowledge to achieve the desired aesthetic. Even during difficult times, the team showed deep respect and meticulous attention to detail, delivering a finished product that clients describe as“outstanding quality, just beautiful, simply stunning.” What began as a daunting and overwhelming task was made easier through their expertise, local Gippsland knowledge, and professional suggestions based on the brief given, resulting in service and workmanship that clients agree is unequalled.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Carustone Memorials please visit