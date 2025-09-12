Maaf Legal Launches Comprehensive Legal Services In Dubai To Support Businesses And Individuals
The newly introduced and expanded services at Maaf Legal include:
Corporate & Commercial Law – Assistance with company formation, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and contract drafting to ensure compliance with UAE law.
Dispute Resolution & Litigation – Strategic representation in commercial, civil, and employment disputes, including arbitration and court litigation.
Banking & Finance Law – Expert advice on financial transactions, project financing, and regulatory compliance for financial institutions and investors.
Real Estate & Construction Law – Advisory and representation in property transactions, leasing, development projects, and construction-related disputes.
Technology & Data Protection – Support in data privacy compliance, intellectual property rights, and technology-related legal issues.
“Dubai's dynamic and fast-growing business landscape requires legal partners who not only understand UAE laws but also provide practical, results-driven solutions,” said Mai Alfalasi, Lawyer & Founding Partner at Maaf Legal.“With our experienced team of legal advisors, consultants, and advocates, Maaf Legal is dedicated to helping clients resolve disputes, protect their interests, and achieve sustainable growth.”
MaafLegal distinguishes itself with its deep local expertise, multilingual team, and client-first approach. From drafting contracts to handling disputes and advising on complex corporate transactions, the firm provides transparent and strategic legal solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
