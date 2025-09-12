What One Navy Family Discovered Living Between Worlds

What happens when a child meets a world of new customs, faith traditions, and friendships? In MOROCCO: A Remembrance of Childhood, Colonialism and the Cold War , James B. Farmer reveals how the answer lies not in fear, but in curiosity-the kind of openness that transforms courtyards, train rides, and shared meals into bridges between cultures

History isn't only dates and treaties, it's dinner tables, classroom whispers, and the questions children ask when the adults fall silent. MOROCCO places one Navy family, and one curious boy, inside the mid-1950s, when the Cold War cast a long shadow and North Africa moved toward independence. The result is a page-turning, personal lens on decolonization and geopolitics that remains surprisingly warm, often funny, and always wise.

James B. Farmer captures the marvel of first arrivals and the weight of first meanings: new streets to learn, new customs to respect, new friends found across language barriers. Readers will feel the hum of aircraft, the bustle of markets, and the hush of a country in transition. This is not a textbook; it is lived history, tactile, luminous, and unforgettable.

If you want to understand“big history” through the small, truthful details of everyday life, this memoir belongs on your shelf.

In this compelling narrative, readers will explore the following themes: ­. Decolonization Up Close: The ordinary days that unfold inside extraordinary times. ­. Family & Duty: How family relationships shape routines, resilience, and the meaning of“home.” ­. Bridging Perspectives: Seeing neighbors, not headlines, first.

James B. Farmer – A Voice of Clarity and Warmth After obtaining a BA from Cornell University, and an MCRP and LLB from Ohio State University, James B. Farmer practiced corporate law for several corporations and law firms. After almost forty years of solving other people's problems, he decided that the best kind of lawyer is a“retired lawyer,” who now has the time to write the books he'd always wanted to write.

Where to Find“MOROCCO” Ideal for book clubs, classrooms and thoughtful travelers, as well as readers of memoir, history, and international nonfiction. Order on Amazon or at your preferred bookstore (paperback and eBook available).