Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- PFS delivered record revenue of $214.2M, supported by net interest income of $187.1M and non-interest income of $27.1M. Net income rose to $72.0M ($0.55/share), up from $64.0M in 1Q25 and a net loss in 2Q24. Commercial loan balances grew $319.3M in the quarter, while non-performing assets improved to just 0.44% of total assets.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment