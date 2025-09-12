Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)


2025-09-12 07:05:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS). For 2Q25, Provident Financial Services reported net income of $72.0M, up from $64.0M in 1Q25. This equates to basic and diluted EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.49 in 1Q25 and a net loss of $11.5M in 2Q24. The sequential increase was driven by higher net interest income from new loan originations at favorable market rates and improved repricing on adjustable-rate loans, combined with lower non-interest expenses. This was partly offset by higher compensation expenses and lower average low-cost deposits. Management highlighted that this quarter delivered record revenue of $214.2M, supported by both volume growth and margin expansion, while maintaining strong credit quality.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS delivered record revenue of $214.2M, supported by net interest income of $187.1M and non-interest income of $27.1M.
  • Net income rose to $72.0M ($0.55/share), up from $64.0M in 1Q25 and a net loss in 2Q24.
  • Commercial loan balances grew $319.3M in the quarter, while non-performing assets improved to just 0.44% of total assets.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN12092025004218003983ID1110055491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search