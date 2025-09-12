Stonegate Updates Coverage On Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Q2 FY26
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Despite a 13.6% y/y sales decline, HOFT maintained a consolidated gross margin of 20.5%, supported by labor efficiency and cost savings. HOFT achieved $3.7M in expense savings in 1H26, advancing toward its goal of $25M in annualized savings by FY27. HOFT repaid $16.5M of debt YTD and reduced inventory to $58.5M, enhancing liquidity while transitioning to its new Vietnam warehouse.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment