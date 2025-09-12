Superq Quantum To Present At The Arcstone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 In Toronto

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) -, a global leader in commercial quantum and supercomputing, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcomingin Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025 at the St. Regis Toronto., will be presenting on the company's recent milestones, including the launch of its Superplatform, and its growth strategy.

"We're excited to partner with ArcStone and be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Dr. Khan . "This event brings together an elite group of investors and entrepreneurs. It's an ideal stage for us to showcase our progress and share our vision for what's coming as we continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp . is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US , part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as the indispensable partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are rapidly positioning ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship SuperTM platform delivers 'The ChatGPT Moment of Quantum Computing,' making the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. We empower Fortune 500 executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

