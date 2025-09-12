G Scott Paterson Acquires FUTR Shares Triggering Early Warning
Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Units, Mr. Paterson had beneficial ownership over 8,274,103 common shares of The FUTR Corporation representing approximately 8.0% of the outstanding common shares of The FUTR Corporation on an undiluted basis and 10.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of 131,358 vested stock options and 2,497,826 warrants into common shares. Following the acquisition of the aggregate Units, Mr. Paterson owns, directly or exercises control or direction over 8,974,103 common shares of FUTR, representing 7.3% on a non-diluted basis and 9.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of 131,358 vested stock options and 2,847,826 warrants into common shares.
Mr. Paterson has acquired control and direction of these FUTR shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Paterson may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of FUTR or continue to hold his current position. This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to the Company, whose head office is located at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1B7, and to Mr. Paterson. A copy of Mr. Paterson's Early Warning Report required to be filed by him in connection with his acquisition of control and direction over these shares of FUTR will be available on SEDAR+ at .
For more information please contact Mr. Paterson at ... .
