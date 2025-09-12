Brust Beverage Company Ltd. And 768114 N.B. Inc. Announce Delivery Of Takeover Bid And Abridgement Of Deposit Period
The Offeror has delivered the Offer and take-over bid circular (the " Offeror's Circular "), dated September 12, 2025, to all shareholders of Brust. A copy of the Offeror's Circular will be available on Brust's profile on SEDAR+ at .
The board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has reviewed the terms of the Offer and is providing to shareholders (as well as filing on SEDAR+) a directors' circular in response to the Offer.
The Board has also approved the reduction of the initial deposit period for the Offer from 105 days to 35 days. Accordingly, the Offer allows the Shares to be deposited until 5 p.m. (Toronto Time) on October 17, 2025 (the " Expiry Time ").
About Brust Beverage Company Ltd.
Brust is a Canadian company that produces ready to drink protein coffees, with its registered office at 415-220 Duncan Mill Road, Toronto, Ontario M3B 3J5.
About Clearstone Capital Inc.
Clearstone is a private equity firm and family office based in Atlantic Canada. The firm partners with entrepreneurs seeking a strategic investment partner to accelerate business growth or looking for an opportunity to exit their business. Clearstone focuses on direct investments while also collaborating with other investors to pursue high-potential opportunities across various industries. Brust Equity Partners Inc. is a corporation controlled by Clearstone.
For further information about Brust Beverage Company Ltd., please contact:
Joshua Barr
647-980-6249
