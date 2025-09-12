Wellfield Technologies Inc. Provides Management Cease Trade Order Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (theoris providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order ("") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (""), as previous disclosed in the news releases of the Company dated July 17, 2025 (the "") and July 31, 2025 (the "").

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently to file the audited financial statements and related annual management's discussion and analysis ( MD&A ) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as required under Part 4 and Part 5, respectively, of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and related certifications of such filings by the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer as required under Part 4 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the " Annual Filings "). It is expected that the Company will be able to complete the Annual filings by no later than September 29, 2025.

The Company is providing this bi-weekly update in accordance with NP 12-203 and will continue to provide such bi-weekly updates until such time that it remains in default for failure to file the Annual Filings.

The Company confirms that as of the date herein, (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement or the MCTO News Release that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

