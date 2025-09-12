Astrazeneca Pauses Pound 200 Mln Investment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Britain's biggest company AstraZeneca has paused a planned 200 million pound (USD 271.26 million) investment in its Cambridge research site, a spokesperson said Friday, the latest drug maker to pull back on its business in Britain.
"We constantly reassess the investment needs of our company and can confirm our expansion in Cambridge is paused. We have no further comment to make," the spokesperson said.
In January, the company scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in British government support.
Asked about speculation over its pharmaceutical investments following Merck's announcement, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca confirmed the company had paused its investment plans in Cambridge, where it has one of Britain's leading life sciences hub.
US drug maker Merck & Co this week blamed the UK's challenging business environment as it abandoned a new research centre in London.
AstraZeneca, which has the biggest market capitalization on the FTSE 100, in July said it would spend USD 50 billion to expand its US manufacturing and research by 2030, one of many such reactions to Trump's tariff policy by drug makers. (end)
