OIC Welcomes New York Declaration For Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDHAH, 12 September (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Friday the UN General Assembly's adoption of the "New York Declaration" supporting the establishment of a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian issue, and the implementation of a two-state solution.
In a statement, the OIC praised Saudi Arabia and France for their leadership during the conference and called on all countries to implement the declaration's measures, including recognizing Palestine and supporting its UN membership.
The organization reaffirmed its commitment to work with international parties to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, aiming for self-determination and an independent state based on the June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The UN resolution received broad support, emphasizing the need for a just peace and an end to the Gaza conflict. (end)
