Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab Parliament Welcomes New York Declaration For Two-State Solution


2025-09-12 07:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Friday welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution endorsing the "New York Deceleration" on the two-state solution, describing it as an important step reflecting the firm international position to legitimize the rights of the Palestinian people.
President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi affirmed in a statement that this decision embodies the collective will of the international community to support the two-state solution as the only strategic option for achieving comprehensive peace and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.
Al-Yamahi praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and France through their conference last July, which led to the adoption of the "New York Declaration" as the basis for implementing the two-state solution.
He also commended the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, stressing that this position reflects their commitment to international legitimacy, international law, and the UN Charter.
Al-Yamahi called on the General Assembly to implement the steps and necessary works to make this resolution operational and ready to serve the Palestinian people and guarantee their freedom in an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. (end)
asm


MENAFN12092025000071011013ID1110055456

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search