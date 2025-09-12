Arab Parliament Welcomes New York Declaration For Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Friday welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution endorsing the "New York Deceleration" on the two-state solution, describing it as an important step reflecting the firm international position to legitimize the rights of the Palestinian people.
President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi affirmed in a statement that this decision embodies the collective will of the international community to support the two-state solution as the only strategic option for achieving comprehensive peace and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.
Al-Yamahi praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and France through their conference last July, which led to the adoption of the "New York Declaration" as the basis for implementing the two-state solution.
He also commended the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, stressing that this position reflects their commitment to international legitimacy, international law, and the UN Charter.
Al-Yamahi called on the General Assembly to implement the steps and necessary works to make this resolution operational and ready to serve the Palestinian people and guarantee their freedom in an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. (end)
asm
President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi affirmed in a statement that this decision embodies the collective will of the international community to support the two-state solution as the only strategic option for achieving comprehensive peace and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.
Al-Yamahi praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and France through their conference last July, which led to the adoption of the "New York Declaration" as the basis for implementing the two-state solution.
He also commended the countries that voted in favor of the resolution, stressing that this position reflects their commitment to international legitimacy, international law, and the UN Charter.
Al-Yamahi called on the General Assembly to implement the steps and necessary works to make this resolution operational and ready to serve the Palestinian people and guarantee their freedom in an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment