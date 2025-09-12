Kashmir's Postponed Feasts: Reopened Highway Revives Hope
Srinagar- Nazir Ahmad had imagined his daughter's wedding for months. The trousseau was ready, the waza booked well in advance, and relatives had flown in from across India to celebrate in Anantnag. September 7 was meant to be a day of laughter and reunion.
The house was still. The wedding was postponed. The culprit was the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, closed after flash floods and landslides stranded hundreds of trucks.
Among them, over a hundred carried livestock destined for Kashmir's kitchens. Without mutton, the centerpiece of a traditional wazwan feast, the celebration could not proceed.
“We had booked two quintals of meat. The dealer could not deliver,” Nazir Ahmad said.“Without mutton, there can be no wazwan, and without wazwan, there can be no wedding.”
Wedding planners, families, and caterers reported similar disruptions in the valley. Some couples postponed their ceremonies entirely, awaiting the return of regular supplies. Others scaled down celebrations, serving modest meals to immediate family members.
