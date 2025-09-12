Bitcoin Shows Strength Reclaiming Channel Structure Despite A 0.29% Price Dip

- Trading showed three phases of rally to $112,500, sideways consolidation, and a sharp decline below $111,000

Bitcoin's market action reflects short-term pressure with prices edging lower, yet the broader structure shows signs of renewal. After a temporary breakdown, the asset has re-entered its primary channel, combining recent declines with an emerging uptick that signals recovery within the established range.

Tracking the ongoing price action at the time of press, %CoinMarketCap reveals that Bitcoin traded at $110,734.03, reflecting a 0.29% decline over the past 24 hours. Market capitalization reached $2.2 trillion, while trading volume dropped 19.68% to $57.97 billion. The session began near $111,040 and continued steadily upward through the afternoon. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) surged toward $112,000, briefly reaching an intraday high near $112,500.









Source: CoinMarketCap

This rally was short-lived, and the price settled into a volatile sideways range between $111,500 and $112,000 throughout the evening. In the early morning hours, momentum shifted downward. Bitcoin fell from $111,800, slipping below $111,000 by 7:00 a.m. The decline continued through mid-morning, reaching lows near $110,500, the weakest level recorded in the period.

Bitcoin stabilized near $110,600 and recovered slightly to $110,734. Despite the rebound, the price remained below the day's opening level, confirming a net decline. The 24-hour performance showed three stages: an upward rally to $112,500, sideways consolidation above $111,500, and a sharp decline below $111,000. The closing price near $110,734 placed Bitcoin at the lower end of its intraday range.

Bitcoin Market Structure Regains an Upward Channel

Despite the ongoing price dip, Bitcoin's recent trading pattern shows a return to its primary channel following a short-lived breakdown. An observation by IncomeSharks reflects multiple phases, including steady growth, reversal, and recovery. This sequence outlines how the broader structure has remained intact despite volatility.









Source: X

Earlier in the cycle, the market slipped below a minor support level, temporarily moving outside the channel. That breach was followed by renewed momentum, which brought the asset back into the broader upward range. Buyers maintained activity at the lower boundary, restoring stability in the structure. June and July recorded consistently higher lows, forming a clear ascending trend across several weeks.

This period of strength carried into August, where resistance at the upper channel boundary halted the advance. The rejection triggered a reversal that broke the rising trendline and created another short-term support break. Following the pullback, the market recovered and moved back into the established channel.

Current candles display oscillations near mid-range levels. The projected path outlines consolidation before potential movement toward higher boundaries. Overall, the pattern shows three phases: growth, reversal, and recovery into September, maintaining the defined trading structure.