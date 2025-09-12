Blood Testing Market To Reach USD 249.7 Billion By 2035, Growing At 8.2% CAGR From USD 104.4 Billion In 2024 TMR

Blood Testing Market to reach US$ 249.7 Bn by 2035, expanding at 8.2% CAGR, driven by rising chronic diseases, early diagnostics, and healthcare demand.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blood testing has emerged as one of the most fundamental components of modern healthcare. It is used not only to diagnose and monitor chronic and infectious diseases but also as a part of routine health check-ups, preventive care, and personalized medicine strategies. From glucose monitoring in diabetes patients to lipid panels for cardiovascular health and cancer screening through liquid biopsies, blood testing provides vital information that guides clinical decision-making, improves patient outcomes, and supports population-wide healthcare initiatives.The global blood testing market , valued at US$ 104.4 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2025 and 2035, surpassing US$ 249.7 billion by the end of 2035. This remarkable growth trajectory is being fueled by factors such as the rising global burden of chronic diseases, a rapidly aging population, and increasing adoption of advanced testing technologies like point-of-care (POC) devices, automated analyzers, artificial intelligence (AI), and lab-on-a-chip innovations.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Analysts' ViewpointIndustry analysts point out that the blood testing market is not only growing in size but also in complexity and sophistication. Three major themes are shaping its outlook to 2035:Chronic Disease Burden: Rising cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other chronic conditions are driving demand for frequent and accurate blood tests for both diagnostic and monitoring purposes.Technology Integration: Advanced platforms like AI-equipped analyzers, molecular diagnostics, and next-generation sequencing are revolutionizing speed, accuracy, and scope. These technologies are enabling earlier detection of diseases, non-invasive testing, and remote monitoring.Consumer-Centric Healthcare: Patients increasingly prefer home-based or minimally invasive testing solutions that provide real-time results. This shift is expanding the market beyond traditional hospital laboratories and diagnostic centers into pharmacies, primary care clinics, and home testing kits.Analysts emphasize that while North America will continue to dominate due to its robust infrastructure and high awareness, Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growth, owing to rising healthcare investments, increasing disease prevalence, and rapid urbanization.Market OverviewBlood testing refers to the analysis of blood samples to assess overall health, detect abnormalities, monitor treatment efficacy, and prevent complications. Tests can measure various parameters, including blood glucose, lipid profiles, hormone levels, infection markers, organ function, and genetic indicators.Common applications include:Routine health screenings (annual check-ups, wellness programs).Disease diagnosis (e.g., diabetes, cancer, infections).Treatment monitoring (medications, chemotherapy, surgery recovery).Personalized medicine (companion diagnostics, genetic profiling).The global market is evolving rapidly as it moves from hospital-centric testing toward decentralized models that include clinics, pharmacies, and home-based testing platforms.Key Market DriversRising Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesThe increasing global burden of chronic conditions is a primary driver of the blood testing industry.As of 2025, over 589 million adults globally are living with diabetes (International Diabetes Federation), and this figure continues to rise.The U.S. alone recorded over 2 million new cancer cases in 2024 (NCBI).Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of global mortality, requiring routine blood lipid and cholesterol testing.Blood tests enable early detection, risk stratification, and continuous monitoring, making them indispensable in managing these health challenges.Rapid Technological AdvancementsTechnological innovations are transforming the speed, efficiency, and accessibility of blood testing.Point-of-care (POC) devices now deliver results within minutes at the bedside or in outpatient settings.Lab-on-a-chip technologies miniaturize diagnostic functions, making portable testing possible.AI and machine learning are being integrated for predictive analytics, improving accuracy and clinical decision support.Liquid biopsies and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are enabling early cancer detection with less invasive methods.Such advancements not only enhance clinical outcomes but also align with healthcare's shift toward preventive and personalized medicine.Expansion of Home-Based and Remote Testing PlatformsThe COVID-19 pandemic accelerated consumer acceptance of remote testing and telehealth solutions. Home-testing kits and mobile apps now allow patients to monitor conditions such as glucose levels or cholesterol profiles without visiting a clinic.Integration with digital health platforms and cloud computing ensures real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers, further improving accessibility and engagement.Market RestraintsDespite the strong growth trajectory, several challenges hinder market expansion:High Costs: Advanced tests, particularly molecular and genetic assays, remain expensive for widespread adoption.Regulatory Complexity: Approval processes for new diagnostic technologies are often lengthy and stringent.Resource Limitations in Developing Regions: Shortages of trained personnel and infrastructure reduce testing accessibility.Reliability Issues: Variability in test accuracy and reproducibility remains a concern in some emerging technologies.Market OpportunitiesThe future blood testing market offers numerous opportunities:Home and Remote Testing: Growing adoption of home kits integrated with telemedicine platforms.Innovative Markers and Companion Diagnostics: Personalized medicine requires blood-based biomarkers tailored to individual patient profiles.Emerging Markets: Rising healthcare access in Asia, Africa, and Latin America offers significant growth potential.Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnerships between technology firms, healthcare providers, and research organizations will drive innovation.Segmentation AnalysisBy Test TypeGlucose Testing: Dominant due to the global diabetes epidemic; includes strips, tolerance tests, and continuous monitoring systems.A1C Testing: Long-term glucose monitoring.Lipid Panel Testing: Essential for cardiovascular risk assessment.Cancer Diagnostics (Liquid Biopsy, PSA, CRC tests): Expanding due to growing cancer prevalence.COVID-19 and Infectious Disease Testing: Still relevant post-pandemic for population surveillance.Other Tests: Vitamin D, thyroid hormones, testosterone, creatinine, cortisol, etc.By MethodManual Testing: Still widely used in resource-limited settings.Automated Testing: Growing rapidly due to efficiency and scalability.By End-UserHospitals: Major consumers of lab-based testing.Diagnostic Centers: Offering specialized services.Research Laboratories: Driving innovation and clinical trials.Home Testing / Others: Fastest-growing segment.Regional OutlookNorth America (Leading Region)Accounts for the largest share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and widespread insurance coverage.Presence of leading companies (Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher) boosts innovation and adoption.Early detection campaigns and chronic disease management drive consistent demand.EuropeStrong regulatory framework and healthcare funding.High adoption of preventive testing and personalized medicine.Asia Pacific (Fastest-Growing Region)Rising healthcare investments, urbanization, and chronic disease prevalence.Governments are expanding diagnostic infrastructure to serve growing populations.Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key markets.Latin America & Middle East/AfricaIncreasing access to healthcare infrastructure and diagnostics.Growing awareness of early detection driving gradual adoption.Competitive LandscapeThe market is highly competitive, with global leaders and innovative startups shaping the landscape.Key PlayersAbbottF. Hoffmann-La Roche AGThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Bio-Rad LaboratoriesBIOMÉRIEUXQuest DiagnosticsGrifols, S.A.Sysmex CorporationGuardant HealthGRAIL, Inc.EverlywellFreenome Holdings, Inc.Hologic, Inc.Trinity BiotechRecent DevelopmentsFujirebio (May 2025): First FDA-cleared blood-based Alzheimer's diagnostic (pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42).BD and Babson Diagnostics (Dec 2024): Expansion of fingertip blood collection technologies in U.S. health systems.Guardant Health (July 2024): FDA approval of Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, also eligible for Medicare coverage.Future OutlookLooking ahead to 2035, the blood testing market will increasingly be shaped by:Integration with AI and Digital Health: Enhancing predictive analytics and patient engagement.Shift Toward Preventive Healthcare: Blood tests will play a pivotal role in early detection programs.Rise of Personalized Medicine: Genetic and biomarker-based blood tests will become central to tailoring treatments.Global Expansion: Emerging economies will drive volume growth, while advanced markets will focus on innovation.The blood testing market outlook for 2035 highlights a sector undergoing profound transformation. From routine glucose monitoring to cutting-edge liquid biopsies, blood tests are critical to managing global health challenges. The market's growth from US$ 104.4 Bn in 2024 to over US$ 249.7 Bn by 2035 reflects both the rising burden of chronic diseases and the rapid pace of technological innovation.Despite challenges such as cost barriers and regulatory hurdles, opportunities in home-based diagnostics, telehealth integration, and personalized medicine will ensure robust growth. Companies that can successfully merge accuracy, affordability, and accessibility will thrive in this evolving landscape.Access More Trending Exclusive Reports by Transparency Market Research:Blood Bank Refrigerators Market:Blood-Grouping Reagents Market:Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:Echocardiography Market:About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website:Email: ...

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.