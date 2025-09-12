Thinkcarebelieve: Week 34 Of The Trump Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 34 of the Trump Administration. Week 34 showed us the realities of faith and strength in the world in. September 11th was observed with dignity and respect this week as tragedy struck and TPUSA Speaker Charlie Kirk was shot while giving a speech at a University in Utah. Charlie was well-loved, respected, honored and is greatly missed. America's strength and resilience shined through as in President Trump's words "We will never yield, we will never bend, we will never give up, and our great American flag will never, ever fail." The impact of this week still reverberates throughout our nation.

The article tells how Americans are still reeling from the tragic subway attack of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was viciously attacked by an illegal alien riding home from her job. She was a young woman living the American dream. President Trump stands with the law-abiding citizens who are victims of violent crime. Murals began going up on the sides of buildings for this beautiful woman all over the country. America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer and we are invited to participate in a prayer initiative of 1 million Americans to get together once a week and pray for our country for 1 year until America's 250th Anniversary . Pray is assisting with this important effort.

The story of Week 34 continues in the article with America's strong economy showing inflation numbers for August coming in at a record low 2.6% beating the 3.3% estimated by economists . The Jobs Revision report came out early in the week, jobs revision is a normal thing, what is not normal, however, is the number of jobs that the Biden Administration published in what looks to be an attempt to help Joe Biden win the 2024 election, overstating job growth by approximately 1.7 million jobs . The Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired.

The article describes the establishment of the "National Farm Security Action Plan" this week, which bans future Chinese Communist Party-linked farmland purchases, aiming to reclaim existing land with executive actions and imposes fines up to 25% of land value. POTUS gave the last warning to Hamas to release all hostages and signed an Executive Order on Wrongful Detention Abroad (hostages) enhancing U.S. government efforts to protect American citizens wrongfully detained abroad by foreign adversaries using such detentions as leverage. It empowers the Secretary of State to designate offending countries as“State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention” based on patterns of unjust arrests or failures to release detainees after U.S. notification.

ThinkCareBelieve's article covers the war against the cartels as it continues and the Trump Administration's offensive actions to stop drug, child and human trafficking are significant. Law enforcement has been empowered. Arrests and deportations are happening and trafficking routes and rings are being disrupted . Border Czar, Tom Homan calls out an MSNBC reporter and the whole media for making statements that are inciting violence against ICE officers, “This false narrative being pushed is a reason why there's an over 1,000% increase in the assaults on ICE officers. We don't arrest somebody or detain somebody without reasonable suspicion. Racial profiling is NOT happening.”

Mass migration has been abusing the American cashless-bail system, with multiple arrests, not showing up to hearings, only to commit more crimes. The article shows how the invasion by criminal illegal immigrants have overwhelmed the justice system, but President Trump intends to do something about cashless bail. The heroic spirit of America will overcome and Americans will reaffirm our Constitutional Rights for families and children and grandchildren . The cleanup in Washington DC has gone so well that President Trump went out to dinner at a restaurant with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Rubio and SecWar Hegseth.

In the article, a major event happened this week with the indictment of suspected leader of Sinaloa Cartel on terrorism and drug trafficking charges in Chicago. Also in Chicago, DHS has launched Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, the 20-year-old woman from the Chicago area (Glenview, Illinois) who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash on January 24, 2025, in Urbana, Illinois. Operation Midway Blitz will target criminal illegal aliens terrorizing Americans in sanctuary Illinois and is already off to a successful start. Also happening now, the National Guard has been dispatched to New Orleans and Memphis.

Week 34 was a big week for Investigations with POTUS stating that there will be a RICO Case investigation into George Soros, as well as advancements in the investigations of money-laundering, Russia Collusion, Autopen, Epstein Files, and a SCOTUS win for cleaner voter rolls. The article summarizes all these developing stories.

In ThinkCareBelieve's article, HHS came out with the Make Our Children Healthy Again Report . The article also covers the leaked memos from the "BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee" showing that big pharma ran a clever scheme to have RFK Jr. fired as HHS Secretary. Also, the Senate Hearing on the Vaccine~Autism Debate took place this week. Americans want answers, and we want big pharma to stop doing corruption with our health. H.R. 4668 takes away the vaccine manufacturers liability shield so they can be held accountable and President Trump signed an executive order requiring that TV pharmaceutical ads include adverse side effects . This overturns the 1997 rules that let Big Pharma run ads without disclosing the risks in the commercial, misleading the public and getting rich. Russia announced a new cancer vaccine is ready for clinical use and Dr. Makary says that new cures and meaningful treatments will be coming out at a faster pace because of a new pathway for approval.

The article explains how AG Pam Bondi announced that parents are now protected to speak at school board meetings without fear of being treated like criminals. She is directing the FBI's Civil Rights Division and all U.S. Attorneys to uphold constitutional rights. FLOTUS's AI Education Initiative is moving forward strongly with a plethora of brilliant minds dedicated to building AI systems to aid education for the next generation so that America is ready for the future.

Opportunities abound as we get ready to step forward into America's Golden Age, stronger, wiser, braver and happier. Week 34 has proved Americans' resilience and resolve. Although we are still missing loved ones and honoring those who left us way too early, Americans possess a power that is unquenchable and undeniable. A testament to our determination and strength. With our feet firmly in our faith, we push forward into the Golden Age.

"Don't let your voice get softer. Charlie would want everybody to speak as they had been and more." -Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

