HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Annual Community Partner Workshop, Strengthening Gulf Coast Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division welcomed nonprofit leaders from across the Gulf Coast today for its third annual Community Partner Workshop, an event designed to foster collaboration between industry and nonprofits, share best practices and strengthen community relationships.

“We see tremendous value in connecting with the organizations that support our Ingalls shipbuilders and their families, from education and workforce programs to health and wellness services,” said Lisa Bradley, stakeholder engagement manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding.“Events like this help us make meaningful investments to strengthen the communities where our shipbuilders live and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”

More than 50 nonprofit organizations participated in the event, connecting with funding partners, nonprofit industry experts and resource agencies to sharpen skills, explore new communication strategies and strengthen their organization's impact. The morning included interactive sessions on leveraging AI for nonprofit impact, improving grant writing skills and using design tools to tell compelling organizational stories.





The event concluded with a special grant awards ceremony, where Ingalls awarded 15 community grants totaling $20,000 to support programs advancing education, workforce development and quality of life along the Gulf Coast.

As the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, Ingalls Shipbuilding is deeply invested in the communities where the company does business and where its employees live. Ingalls Shipbuilding is focused on strengthening the people and communities by maintaining safe and healthy workplaces, investing in workforce development and education, and delivering high-quality ships to the U.S. Navy.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



