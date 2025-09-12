MYA Garage Door Expands Trusted Garage Door Services Across Seattle And Surrounding Washington Cities

Jacob Walsh, owner of MYA Garage Door, inspecting a broken garage door spring in Seattle, WA.

- Jacob WalshSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MYA Garage Door Repair, a family-owned and licensed garage door service provider, is excited to announce the expansion of its services across Seattle and neighboring cities, including Bellevue, Everett, Tacoma, Redmond, and Bellingham. Homeowners and businesses in these regions now have access to reliable, professional garage door solutions.Specializing in:Emergency Garage Door RepairBroken Spring ReplacementGarage Door Cable RepairRoller & Track RepairGarage Door Opener RepairNew Garage Door Installation“Our mission is to provide fast, professional, and affordable garage door services to families and businesses across the greater Seattle area,” said Jacob, owner of MYA Garage Door Repair.“We understand the urgency of garage door issues, which is why our licensed technicians are available for same-day service.”With a reputation for excellence and numerous 5-star reviews, MYA Garage Door Repair has become a trusted name for garage door services in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Tacoma, Redmond, and Bellingham.For more information or to schedule a service, visitor view their Google Business Profile at MYA Garage Door on Google Maps

