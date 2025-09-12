Altai Announces Dismissal Of Its Claim By Quebec Court

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Altai” or the“Company”) announced today that, further to the Company's news release dated September 5, 2025, in connection with the Company's claim filed in the Superior Court of Quebec (the“Court”) in 2022 (the“Claim”) against the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (Quebec), the Government of Quebec, as represented by the Attorney General of Quebec, and the Attorney General of Quebec (collectively, the“Defendants”), seeking compensatory damages from the Defendants for the expropriation in 2022 of the Company's oil and gas exploration assets in Quebec (the“Expropriation”), the Court has notified the Company that it has granted, at the request of the Attorney General of Quebec, the dismissal of the Claim on the grounds that the Company no longer has legal representation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with an oil property in Alberta and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements by the Company that constitute forward-looking statements (the“Forward-Looking Statements”). Forward-Looking Statements are based on material factors, expectations, or assumptions that have been used by the Company to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since Forward-Looking Statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements. The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

