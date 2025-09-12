Itafos To Present At The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference In Vancouver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) (“Itafos” or“the Company”) today announces that it will participate in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. David Delaney, Chief Executive Officer of Itafos will be presenting on September 29, 2025 and will speak about the Company's recent results and longer-term strategies.

The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Investors who would like to attend the Smallcap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here . Investors interested in meeting with the Company during the conference should contact the coordinator at ... .

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company's businesses and projects are as follows:



Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows:



approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”); and

approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”);

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with production capacity as follows:



approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”); and

approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker“IFOS”. The Company's shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol“ITFS”. The Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

