Itafos To Present At The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference In Vancouver
The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Investors who would like to attend the Smallcap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here . Investors interested in meeting with the Company during the conference should contact the coordinator at ... .
About Itafos
The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company's businesses and projects are as follows:
- Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows:
- approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”); and approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”);
- approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”); and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);
The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker“IFOS”. The Company's shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol“ITFS”. The Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.
