Myers-Holum, Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship Of Suiteworld 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 NetSuite Alliance Partner of the Year to sponsor NetSuite's annual user conference

Myers-Holum , Inc. today announced that it's a Platinum level sponsor of SuiteWorld 2025, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners taking place October 6 – 9, 2025 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air. SuiteWorld will feature expert insights, interactive learning sessions, and networking opportunities – all focused on how AI and a unified business suite are helping organizations increase productivity, overcome today's challenges, and stay competitive.

With four energy-packed days, the event will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president; Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of application development; and Brian Chess, senior vice president of technology and AI. The keynotes will unveil new product announcements and showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of the suite to reach their goals faster and more efficiently.

At SuiteWorld, Myers-Holum will host an in-person learning session titled“Myers-Holum's Intelligent Data Platform: NS90.” During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about ERP data migration best practices, system integrations, and predictive analytics and AI capabilities. In addition, Myers-Holum will host two On Air sessions titled“Leveraging NetSuite to Streamline Material Allocation for Fabric and Clothing Manufacturers” and“Transitioning from Time Phased to MRP Replenishment Methods.” During these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to boost supply planning accuracy and efficiency and how apparel companies can leverage NetSuite to streamline fabric ordering processes to help improve the speed and accuracy of fulfilment at scale.

SuiteWorld will also include:

.Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the insights, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

.New announcements that leverage the latest advancements in AI to help customers unlock more value from the suite, boost productivity, and drive business success

.Personalized training and learning sessions, including the opportunity to engage one-on-one with NetSuite experts for tailored support based on business needs

.Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

.NetSuite TV that features interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders, and more

.An exclusive performance at The Party to celebrate the SuiteWorld community

To learn more, please visit us at booth 114 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on October 6 – 9, 2025. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite's unified business suite.

For registration and additional details, please visit . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Myers-Holum, Inc.

NetSuite's 2024 Alliance Partner of the Year – Myers-Holum helps businesses streamline operations, unlock data insights, and leverage evolving AI capabilities. From modern data migration strategies to tailored change management, we provide expert support for every stage of NetSuite implementation.

