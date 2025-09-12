Pink Genetics Announces Brand Launch, Bringing Playful, Multigenerational Beauty To The US And UK Markets

Emerging clean beauty brand debuts fan-favorite Lip Oils, lashes and holiday collections, offering accessible luxury for all ages

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pink Genetics , a new clean beauty brand founded on the values of inclusivity, creativity, and everyday confidence, proudly announces its official brand introduction. Born from a mother-daughter bond, the brand was designed to connect people through beauty across generations, offering products that are playful, magical and universally loved.Pink Genetics' hero products, Lip Oils and lashes, have quickly become multigenerational favorites, garnering viral social media buzz and frequent website sellouts within hours of launch. Lightweight, nourishing and fun, the lip oils are accessible to both adults and younger users, while the lashes and other products encourage shared beauty experiences and self-expression for all ages.“Makeup should never be boring,” said Agi Njie, Founder of Pink Genetics.“Our goal is to create playful, magical products that inspire joy and connection, so parents, teens and beauty lovers of all generations can enjoy them together.”Agi's hands-on approach drives the brand's high standards. Late nights spent testing formulas, refining products with industry experts and designing concepts ensure each item meets professional-quality standards while remaining fun, whimsical, and approachable. Pink Genetics also incorporates affirmations across packaging and collections, reinforcing confidence and positivity for users.The brand is celebrated for its over-the-top luxury packaging, combining creativity, collectibility, and high-end aesthetics with affordable pricing, making the products feel like luxury but remain accessible to everyone. Seasonal holiday gift sets featuring the best-selling lip oils along with their lashes and curated collections are set to launch in October 2025, alongside upcoming innovations including press-on nails and beauty accessories.Having gained popularity in the UK and now expanding in the US, Pink Genetics continues to resonate with diverse audiences through its playful, joyful, and inclusive approach to beauty. By blending high-quality formulations, fun design and multigenerational appeal, Pink Genetics is redefining clean beauty for today's global consumer.About Pink GeneticsPink Genetics is a beauty brand founded on the belief that high-quality, fun and clean beauty should be accessible to everyone. Born through a mother's bond with her daughters, the brand radiates joy with positive affirmations and universal products. Viral lip oils, lashes, and seasonal gift sets are quickly gaining recognition for their quality and the brand's commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Guided by family values and a passion for creativity, Pink Genetics continues to expand with new product lines designed to celebrate beauty at every age.About Agi Njie| Founder, Pink GeneticsAgi Njie is the founder of Pink Genetics, a clean beauty brand dedicated to creating fun, accessible products for all ages. Known for her hands-on approach, Agi develops products in collaboration with her daughters and family, friends and industry experts to ensure that every formula resonates with real users. Her hero products, including the brand's popular Lip Oils, have quickly become favorites for their nourishing, flavorful, and universally loved formulas. Agi's vision for Pink Genetics emphasizes inclusivity, creativity, and multigenerational connection through beauty.

