Directorie Names Ryan Rausch As President

- Erika SinnerCHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Directorie , a fast-growing strategic commercialization partner for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and med device industries, today announced the promotion of Ryan Rausch to President, effective immediately.A founding member of the Directorie team, Rausch has been instrumental in shaping the company's operational framework, building its Chief of Staff discipline, and guiding team to success. With more than 20 years of experience as a strategic commercial leader, he brings deep expertise in transforming ambitious ideas into measurable outcomes for life science clients.In his new role, Rausch will oversee client partnerships and internal operations – continuing the company's momentum after being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America in both 2024 and 2025, ranking No. 1146 in the most recent year.“Ryan has been a driving force in Directorie's growth,” said Erika Sinner, CEO of Directorie.“His ability to architect strategy, mobilize teams, and deliver real impact for our clients is unmatched. As we continue scaling, his leadership will ensure Directorie stays true to our mission: creating clarity, structure, and growth for organizations navigating complex challenges.”A Proven Track Record of ImpactThroughout his career, Rausch has specialized in strategic planning, product launches, and business optimization, often in high-stakes environments. At Directorie, he has led the design of go-to-market strategies and organizational structures supporting clients with revenue goals of more than $1 billion. He also developed a comprehensive five-year growth plan for an acquired commercial asset, positioning it for sustained success.Known for his collaborative and forward-thinking approach, Rausch inspires teams to think big while grounding vision in practical execution. His promotion reflects the company's confidence in his leadership and commitment to providing unparalleled value to its clients.“I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting moment for Directorie,” said Rausch.“We're not just helping clients solve today's problems; we're building the systems and strategies that prepare them for what's next. I'm thrilled to continue this work with our incredible team.”About DirectorieDirectorie is an agency offering commercial, marketing, and market access expertise for pharma, biotech, and med device brands. The team partners with companies at every stage –from pre-commercial to launch and lifecycle management – to fill mission-critical gaps, create meaningful impact, and deliver execution that drives results. Founded in 2019 by client-side industry veterans, Directorie was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and again in 2025, ranking No. 1146 among the nation's fastest-growing companies.Learn more at directorie or follow them on LinkedIn.

