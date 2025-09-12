Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasdaq Halts Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.


2025-09-12 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on September 12, 2025 in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. at 12:24:23 Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company. The last sale price of the company's ordinary shares was $1.695.

Trading will remain halted until Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at .

