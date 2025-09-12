Nasdaq Halts Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market(Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on September 12, 2025 in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. at 12:24:23 Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company. The last sale price of the company's ordinary shares was $1.695.

Trading will remain halted until Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

