Vor Bio To Participate In The Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology And Inflammation Forum
Fireside Chat: Monday, September 15, 2025 at 4:00-4:25 pm ET in Track 1
Location: Virtual
A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at:
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit .
Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
...
Sarah Spencer
...
