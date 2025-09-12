Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vor Bio To Participate In The Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology And Inflammation Forum


2025-09-12 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 15, 2025 at 4:00-4:25 pm ET in Track 1
Location: Virtual

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at:

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit .

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
...

Sarah Spencer
...


