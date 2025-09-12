Jack Skellington Controller Holder & Phone Stand – The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cable Guys

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From Halloween Town to Horror Icons: EXG Pro Taps Pop Culture for Seasonal Growth

With Halloween now one of the fastest-growing consumer events after Christmas, EXG Pro is leveraging seasonal fandom with a line-up of Cable Guys that fuse gaming culture, collectibles, and horror nostalgia.

Positioned at the intersection of licensed merchandise and lifestyle tech accessories, the range brings globally recognised IPs into homes in a functional, display-led format. From The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington to Marvel's Venom, each Cable Guy doubles as a device holder and a collectible figure, aligning with consumer demand for products that balance utility and fandom.

Key Market Drivers

.Halloween as a retail moment: U.S. households alone are expected to spend billions on seasonal décor and entertainment this year, with growing crossover into gaming and home tech.

.Pop culture anniversaries: The Nightmare Before Christmas marks 30 years, while Godzilla celebrates 70 - driving renewed interest in retro IP.

.Collectibles meet function: Cable Guys serve both as desk organisation solutions and licensed display pieces, tapping into the trend of multi-purpose merchandise.

Seasonal Highlights

.The Nightmare Before Christmas: Jack Skellington & Sally

.Horror Icons: Pennywise, Call of Duty Monkey Bomb

.Retro Revivals: Godzilla, Stripe & Gizmo from Gremlins

.Marvel Dark Side: Venom, Anti-Venom, Deadpool

Consumers are no longer buying into Halloween as a one-night event. They want seasonal experiences that extend into décor, gaming, and entertainment. EXG Pro's Cable Guys are a natural fit. They're collectible, functional, and align perfectly with fandom-driven seasonal gifting

Kieran Elsby

EXG Pro

