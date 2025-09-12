Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Is Expected To Reach $2.1 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global connected drug delivery devices market generated $290.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Free Sample Report-Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic made the healthcare system strenuous and created a respiratory state of emergency for patients with severe respiratory conditions.Digital health, telemedicine, and remote monitoring made it possible to keep these patients safer in their homes by avoiding unnecessary in-person office and emergency room visits, improving engagement and overall health, and providing more direct communication between patients and their providers.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global connected drug delivery devices market based on type, technology, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on type, the injectable segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global connected drug delivery devices market in 2021 and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the inhalation devices segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.95% during the forecast period.Based on technology, the bluetooth segment was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly two-thirds of the global connected drug delivery devices market share, and would rule the roost through 2030. However, the NFC segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.82% during the forecast period.Based on end-use, the hospitals segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fourths of the global connected drug delivery devices market share, and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global connected drug delivery devices market share and would maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.93% from 2022 to 2030. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global connected drug delivery devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, BD, Proteus Digital Health, Propeller Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Cohero Health, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Syncro Technology Corp., and AptarGroup Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global connected drug delivery devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.