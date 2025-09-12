Freedom Caucus Endorses Matt Cross

Chairman, Dr. Steve Richards

Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia endorses Matt Cross for School Board in Rockingham County.

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saturday, September 6, 2025 the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia met in Waynesboro, Virginia. Among the several items discussed was the candidacy of Matt Cross for re-election to the Rockingham County School Board. The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia voted unanimously to endorse Mr. Cross, who has also been endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee. Chairman Steve Richards stated "Among the many reasons we support Matt Cross for re-election are his support for keeping sexually explicit books out of school libraries, cell phone-free school days, additional School Resource Officers, anti-bulling policy enhancements, and many more such common sense measures that will improve learning while keeping students safer."The Freedom Caucus welcomes input from our readers. Please click the following link to learn more about our group and help us achieve our mission.

