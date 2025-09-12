Northstrive® Companies Inc. Releases Report On California's CNC Machining Industry:“The Silent Collapse” Highlights Succession Crisis And Strategic Opportunities
The report reveals that while CNC machining contributes a substantial portion of California's $2.91 trillion manufacturing sector, an aging workforce, lack of succession planning, and shortages of skilled machinists are pushing the industry toward a breaking point. At the same time, advances in automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offer new avenues for growth-if paired with workforce development and smart capital investment.
The report also highlights the role of CNC machining in critical industries such as aerospace and defense, where production delays could ripple across national supply chains. NorthStrive emphasizes that acquiring and modernizing existing machine shops presents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly as Baby Boomer owners look to retire.
Key Findings:
- Over 125,000 U.S. manufacturing companies are owned by Baby Boomers, many lacking succession plans. California has more CNC machine shops than any other state, including 138 primarily serving aerospace and defense. The CNC machining industry is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR through 2034. AI adoption offers both efficiency gains and workforce risks, requiring balanced strategies.
To Access Full Report
Visit Northstrive To Access Full Report: The full report provides analysis, stakeholder perspectives, and actionable strategies for investors and policymakers. Please follow this link:
About NorthStrive ® Companies Inc.
NorthStrive® Companies is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. We partner with diverse companies and asset classes, deploying our management expertise and capital to drive growth, enhance value, and create sustainable, long-term success.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
