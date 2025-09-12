Dave's Hot Chicken Launches Knock-Out Sweepstakes To Celebrate Partnership With UFC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dave's Guests Can Win a UFC VIP Experience, Including a Trip to Vegas for an Upcoming Fight

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken is going the distance thanks to its partnership with UFC, and Dave's guests and Draft Kings fans are the winners! Starting this week at the company's nearly 350 locations nationwide, guests can enter to win a VIP Trip to UFC 323, happening this December in Las Vegas.

Along with two Grand Prizes - each featuring an all-expense paid trips for two to Las Vegas for a VIP experience to watch UFC 323 - guests can win signed merch from UFC athletes, Pay-Per-View codes to watch the events for free, or Dave's Hot Chicken gift cards and merch.

In celebration of the partnership, Dave's is also introducing a limited edition“3-Round Slusher,” which is three of any of the company's ice-cold Slusher beverage flavors layered together. Flavors choices include:

- Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst

- Powerade® Mountain Berry Blast

- Hi-C® Flashin' Fruit Punch

- Minute Maid® Strawberry Lemonade

To enter the sweepstakes guests can scan the QR code in restaurant or visit

As an official partner of UFC, Dave's will be promoting the sweepstakes during UFC event broadcasts and across social media. In addition, the brand will be advertising on the Draft Kings platform for the first time due to the very large overlap of UFC and Draft Kings fans.

“We've had tremendous success with our UFC partnership so far, and we're looking forward to building that momentum even more with Draft Kings,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.

Dave's Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to ReaperTM (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. The company also offers Dave's NOT Chicken, the brand's take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

