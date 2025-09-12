Calgary Becomes The First Canadian City To Launch Bird's Next-Generation E-Scooter And E-Bike Fleet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, AB, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian company Bird Canada is proud to announce the rollout of its most advanced and accessible shared vehicles yet: the new Bird Dash e-scooter and Bird Explorer e-bike. Calgary is the first Canadian city to receive this groundbreaking fleet. To date, more than 450,000 Calgarians have taken millions of trips with Bird.

With lightweight, rider-friendly designs and cutting-edge safety technology, the new fleet is built to give more people the confidence to choose micromobility for everyday travel.

“We are the only Canadian company in our industry, so it's important to bring our latest and greatest vehicles to our country as quickly as possible. And, of course, no Canadian city is as important to us as Calgary,” said Stewart Lyons, Co-CEO of Bird Canada.“These e-scooters deliver the latest technology for best-in-class stability and safety, while our new e-bikes are a completely different form factor- lightweight and approachable, perfect for both first-time and experienced riders. Together, they give Calgarians a sustainable, practical alternative to short car trips.”

Fleet Highlights



Most Accessible Yet – Designed for riders of all sizes, ages, and experience levels, with smooth handling and ergonomic features.



Advanced Safety – Upgraded braking, improved stability, and enhanced lighting.



Cleaner, Smarter Cities – Reduces congestion and emissions by replacing short car trips with zero-emission rides.

Enhanced Technology – Equipped with a phone charger, signal lights, and new software upgrades, including Rider Score and Distance-Based Pricing for safer, more affordable rides.



First Look This Saturday

In partnership with The Calgary Climate Hub and The City of Calgary, Bird Canada will showcase its new vehicles at the annual Hub & Spokes Tour . Stop by CommunityWise (223 12th Avenue) from 8:30–10:00am to test ride the fleet, pick up a free helmet, and meet the Bird Canada team. Riders who share their ride on Instagram with #BirdDash will be entered to win $100 in Bird credit .

Bird Canada's continued expansion in Calgary underscores its role as a long-term partner to the city, working to improve mobility, reduce traffic, and support more connected communities.

About Bird Canada

Bird is a global leader in the micromobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people move, one ride at a time. Operating in over 200 cities globally, with a growing global network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, Bird is making sustainable transportation accessible for all-wherever they are and however they move. By partnering with cities to deliver more connected and efficient mobility options, Bird is helping shape a future of thriving communities around the world.

