Titanbody Officially Launches, Bringing Next-Generation EMS Training Technology To Market

Two athletes wearing Titan Body EMS suits smiling together during a workout session, showcasing strength, teamwork, and fitness.

Two athletes in Titan Body EMS suits performing side lunges during a workout, highlighting strength, form, and athletic performance.

Athlete wearing a Titan Body EMS suit practicing golf swings outdoors, demonstrating power, focus, and versatility in athletic training.

TitanBody debuts its EMS Suit, delivering professional fitness results in just 20 minutes, redefining efficiency and accessibility in wellness technology.

- Andrew HastyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TitanBody , a revolutionary fitness technology company, today announced its official launch after more than a year of research, testing, and development. Founded by Andrew Hasty, entrepreneur and CEO of Paradox Brands, TitanBody is setting a new standard in the world of electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training with its advanced full-body suit system.TitanBody enters the market as the sister brand to Vital Red Light, a globally recognized leader in red light therapy devices. Together, the two brands represent Paradox Brands' mission to redefine wellness and performance with science-backed, technology-driven solutions.“After over a year of rigorous product development, TitanBody is ready to introduce EMS training on a scale that blends convenience, performance, and innovation,” said Andrew Hasty, Founder and CEO.“Our technology gives users access to professional-grade fitness in a fraction of the time, and we're proud to expand our portfolio alongside the success of Vital Red Light.”TitanBody's flagship dry EMS suit system eliminates the need for gels or sprays while delivering precise stimulation to all major muscle groups. Designed for athletes, trainers, and forward-thinking fitness enthusiasts, the system provides a full workout in just 20 minutes-making it one of the most efficient training tools available.The launch underscores Paradox Brands' commitment to advancing wellness technology with cutting-edge science, premium design, and global accessibility.For more information about TitanBody, visit

