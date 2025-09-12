Concierge Auctions: Reserves Met And Bidding Open For US$140M In Exceptional Properties For Hong Kong Sale

3 The Point, Coronado, San Diego Bay, California

Auction closes live over the course of two days at one of the firm's most anticipated auction events this year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announces today that the reserves have been met and bidding has officially opened for extraordinary luxury properties totaling over US$140 million. As one of the firm's most anticipated auction events this year, bidding will culminate live over the course of two days at separate venues: 18 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong and 19 September at Sotheby's Maison as part of its annual Hong Kong Sale.

The sale showcases an unprecedented range of luxury living opportunities and diverse markets, from a serene retreat in Santa Fe, New Mexico's cultural capital, an equestrian estate in Aspen, Colorado, a Hudson Valley, New York contemporary compound, and a Mediterranean-inspired lakefront retreat.

3 The Point, Coronado, San Diego Bay, California.

An extraordinary sanctuary where contemporary sophistication meets waterfront living on San Diego Bay. This architectural masterpiece features floor-to-ceiling windows, a crown jewel rooftop deck, 95-foot and 60-foot private deep-water docks, and smart home automation.

Originally listed for US$37.5 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty, with a current high bid of US$19 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Spearhead Media.

1469 Sunshine Lane, Southlake, Dallas Area, Texas

A fully automated smart estate on nearly four gated acres featuring a palatial 31,000-square-foot residence featuring a full entertainment basement with basketball court, bowling alley, and performing stage.

Originally listed for US$22.95 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Brad Cook of Real Broker, LLC, with a current high bid of US$12.25 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Full Package Media.

Moonshot Ranch, 910 White Star Drive, Aspen, Colorado

A 10-acre equestrian estate positioned 12 minutes from downtown Aspen with panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range. Features eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, fenced pastures, a riding arena, and an eight-stall barn.

Originally listed for US$45 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass Broker, with a current high bid of US$20 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to to Narr8, and photo credit to Shawn O'Connor.

211 Camino Del Norte, Santa Fe, New Mexico

This unparalleled Santa Fe compound features a 7,000-square-foot main house with three guest casitas, capturing Southwestern grandeur with traditional Puebloan architecture, 14 fireplaces, and arresting mountain views. The main residence includes five bedrooms, a commercial-grade kitchen, and a 600-bottle wine cellar, while casitas provide guest accommodations with game rooms, a gym, salon, massage room, and sauna. The property features a stunning pool and spa, expansive lawns, an outdoor pavilion, heated walkways, and a flowing ornamental stream.

Originally listed for US$12 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage, with a current high bid of US$7 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Mike Eustis and Concierge Auctions.

400 Hillview Road, Wimberley, Austin Hill Country, Texas

Two exquisite homes on 4.43 acres create a resort-style compound overlooking Wimberley Valley. Over 8,000 square feet with nine bedrooms and seven full baths, featuring Hill Country views, pool, spa, and media room.

Originally listed for US$2.75 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Rebecca Minnick of Compass, with a current high bid of US$1.6 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Christian DeMassi.

360 Brandon Estates Drive, Many, Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana

A Mediterranean-inspired waterfront retreat on over five pristine acres with private dock, boat lifts, cedar-lined dry sauna, steam shower, fitness room, and eight-seat theater room.

Originally listed for US$2.85 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Chealsea Knowles of Keller Williams Realty NWLA, with a current high bid of US$1.6 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Robby Greene and James LeBlanc.

890 Bald Mountain Road, Austerlitz, New York

The Bald Mountain Estate commands 85 pristine acres atop Columbia County's highest peaks. Four-building contemporary compound with post-and-beam construction, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and panoramic mountain views.

Originally listed for US$8.85 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Rachel Haley of Houlihan Lawrence, with a current high bid of US$2.5 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Christina Dittmar.

12530 Stagecoach Road, Malibu, California

LedgeWater, a stunning architectural masterpiece in West Malibu with sweeping ocean and mountain panoramas, a 75-foot limestone infinity pool, and a central glass elevator.

Originally listed for US$5.699 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Paula Kropp of Coldwell Banker Realty, with a current high bid of US$3.1 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Coldwell Banker Realty.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

