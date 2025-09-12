Sky Eye Network Success: Drone Technology Command Expands Services Following Founder's Recovery And Growth Milestones

Drone Technology Command Logo

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drone Technology Command , founded by John Welling, is expanding its drone videography and photography services in Michigan following a year of steady growth and new project opportunities. A retired U.S. Army Military Police Officer and current Sergeant with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, John launched his business after attending Drone Command Live in December 2023 and joining Sky Eye Network (SEN) shortly after.Despite facing a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in 2024, John continued building his company while undergoing chemotherapy, completing approximately two dozen paid and promotional projects during treatment. On February 4, 2025, he received a clean bill of health and has since increased his business activity.Recent projects include a construction progression series for a local township fire department, media coverage of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge-where 222 participants raised over $104,000-and creative productions such as a Christmas light display video and winter shoreline footage of Lake Michigan.“After joining SEN in December 2023 things got off to a slow start primarily due to it being cold and snowy in Michigan,” John explained.“By spring I began taking on projects, and even during treatment I was able to continue serving clients. My proudest moments so far have been producing a final product for clients and seeing how satisfied they are with the results.”Drone Technology Command is now positioned to expand further into construction and real estate projects, with John's son planning to join the business part-time after earning his Part 107 certification.Reflecting on his journey, John credits SEN with providing critical resources and connections.“SEN has provided me with the necessary tools and resources to successfully start my business, which has allowed me to meet some amazing people and work on outstanding projects with them,” he said.Drone Technology Command, based in Mason, Michigan, provides professional drone videography and photography services for commercial clients, real estate, construction, and community events. Founded by John Welling, a retired U.S. Army veteran and Sergeant with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the company is a proud member of Sky Eye Network and a graduate of Drone Command Live, trained by The Drone Boss .For more information, visit

