Software Development Service Expands LLM Capabilities With Custom Open Source LLM Development For Enterprise
“The need for privacy-first, customizable AI solutions is accelerating across industries,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV.“We're meeting that need by helping enterprises integrate, fine-tune, and deploy open source LLMs in a way that aligns with their security, compliance, and performance requirements-without being locked into costly, proprietary APIs.”
Enterprise-Focused LLM Services
DEV's expanded services allow clients to implement models such as LLaMA 3, Mistral, Falcon, and other open source LLMs, fully customized for internal business applications. Key components of the offering include:
--On-prem or hybrid model deployment
--Custom RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines
--Vector database integrations (Qdrant, Chroma, Weaviate)
--Multi-modal capabilities and fine-tuning
--Custom chatbot and UI layers for internal use
--LLM orchestration with tools like LangChain and LlamaIndex
“Enterprises are no longer satisfied with basic integrations,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at DEV.“They want complete control over their data, infrastructure, and outcomes. With our services, we're giving them the keys to build and run their own private GPT-like systems-whether it's for legal contract review, financial modeling, HR automation, or internal knowledge bases.”
Meeting the Demand for Private AI
Many companies in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, legal, and manufacturing are cautious about sending proprietary or sensitive data to third-party APIs. DEV's approach allows businesses to retain full ownership of data and models, ensuring compliance with HIPAA, SOC2, GDPR, and other data security requirements.
The firm's customizable stack can be deployed on customer-owned hardware (BYOH) or on GPU boxes managed by DEV. This flexibility makes it easier for clients to scale compute resources according to usage needs-whether for inference, fine-tuning, or continuous learning loops.
Client Use Cases
--Early adopters of DEV's expanded LLM capabilities include:
--A law firm using a private LLM for contract analysis and legal research.
--A healthcare provider deploying AI chat agents for HIPAA-compliant patient support.
--A manufacturing enterprise using RAG pipelines to assist frontline staff with real-time troubleshooting.
Each deployment is tailored to the organization's existing infrastructure, workflows, and data sources.
Get Started with Private LLMs
DEV is currently offering free discovery sessions for companies evaluating open source LLM solutions.
“We believe open source LLMs will have their WordPress moment,” said Nead.“And DEV is here to help enterprises prepare for that future with secure, scalable, and fully customized solutions.”
About DEV
DEV is a full-service software development company providing custom solutions in AI, machine learning, blockchain, web and mobile applications. With a growing emphasis on enterprise AI implementation, DEV helps companies bridge the gap between innovation and compliance. Learn more at and
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
