Introducing Devavonne: The Fashion-Tech Brand Using AI To Personalize Style

Introducing Devavonne - The Future of Fashion-Tech

Devavonne's Fashion-Tech Brand Uses AI to Make Styling Effortless and Very Personal for You.

- Aisha TijjaniLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The fashion industry is constantly evolving, and with the rise of AI, it is entering a new era. Devavonne , a pioneering Los Angeles–based fashion-tech brand, proudly announces its official launch, unveiling an innovative AI-powered style experience designed to revolutionize the way people dress. With a focus on personalization, Devavonne empowers individuals to define and express their signature style with confidence and ease.At the core of Devavonne's debut is its signature AI Style Quiz , which utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze an individual's personality, lifestyle, and fashion preferences. The result is a personalized style guide that gives each person's unique aesthetic a name-Lit (bold and edgy), Lux (glamorous and sophisticated), or Lax (minimal and timeless). This personalized approach empowers individuals to embrace their uniqueness and express it confidently through fashion.“Our style is as unique as our faces,” said Aisha Tijjani, Founder of Devavonne.“Sure, trends are cool, but deep down we all have something that makes us unique and style is the number one way to express this-but many people can't even give a name to their style. That's what Devavonne does: we give your style an identity.”With Devavonne, gone are the days of endless scrolling through online stores or aimlessly wandering crowded malls. The AI-powered technology takes the guesswork out of fashion, making styling affordable, effortless, and more sustainable. Users only buy and style pieces they genuinely love or already own, reducing waste while reinventing their wardrobe as they evolve.Devavonne is already exploring collaborations with brands to expand product options for customers and partnerships with stylists to integrate a human touch alongside AI. This hybrid approach ensures that fashion stays personal and creative while leveraging the efficiency of technology.“We are thrilled to introduce Devavonne to the world and redefine the future of fashion,” Tijjani added.“Our mission is to empower individuals to embrace their individuality and feel confident in their own skin. With AI, we are making fashion styling more accessible, personalized, and fun for everyone.”The launch of the AI Style Quiz marks the beginning of Devavonne's journey toward a global style ecosystem-where technology, creativity, and sustainability meet.

