MICRO1 RAISES $35M SERIES A AS DEMAND GROWS FOR HUMAN INTELLIGENCE IN AI

Now Valued at $500M, micro1 Has Added Top AI Labs, Fortune 10 Clients, and Reached a $50M Annual Run Rate, With 40% Month-Over-Month Growth

- Adam BainSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- micro1 , the platform that connects AI companies with the world's top experts to improve LLM intelligence, today announced $35 million in Series A funding led by 01A, valuing the company at $500 million. The raise follows a period of rapid growth, with micro1 now working with leading AI labs and Fortune 100 companies, such as Microsoft, and reaching a $50 million annual revenue run rate after 40% month-over-month growth.AI labs use micro1 to make their models smarter and more reliable on complex, specialized topics - the kinds of questions that require deep subject-matter knowledge in fields like medicine, law, finance, or advanced mathematics. Instead of relying on generic training data, micro1 recruits professors, PhDs, medical doctors, competitive coders, and other experts whose knowledge can help models give more accurate answers.At the center of the platform is Zara, micro1's AI recruiter. Zara sources, vets, and interviews experts at scale - whether that means finding 100 doctors to validate AI answers to clinical questions, top calculus professors for advanced reasoning, or cybersecurity specialists to test AI safety. The company has engaged thousands of experts, many of them PhDs and professors, and has facilitated over 500,000 AI-led interviews - more than any other provider in the market. Once those experts are selected, their knowledge is captured and structured into datasets that LLMs can train on. This combination of recruiting at scale and transforming expert knowledge into usable data is what makes micro1 unique.“Models improve when exceptional people work on well-defined problems with a rigorous workflow,” said Ali Ansari, founder and CEO of micro1.“Zara allows us to identify some of the most intelligent minds on the planet at scale, and our data platform transforms their expertise into datasets that move AI forward without compromising quality or safety. At the core of our research lab is one guiding question: where should each person spend their time? By aligning extraordinary talent with the problems that matter most, we believe we can solve humanity's greatest coordination challenge.”micro1's clients include AI labs building frontier models as well as enterprises that use Zara to streamline hiring of highly qualified engineers, data center technicians, customer support agents, and everything in between. On average, organizations using Zara report an 87% reduction in recruitment costs, a 5x higher pass rate at the human interview stage, and a 20% improvement in candidate experience NPS.The new funding will accelerate micro1's expansion of its research team led by Stefano Ermon, CS Professor at Science at Stanford University, strengthen its data infrastructure, and scale delivery across major AI labs worldwide. The company has also expanded its board, adding Adam Bain, co-founder and managing partner at 01A and former COO of Twitter, and Joshua Browder, founder and CEO of DoNotPay.Adam says“human brilliance is needed more than ever. Really the only way models are now learning is through net new human data. micro1 is at the core of providing that data to all frontier labs, while moving at speeds I've never seen before.”About micro1micro1 is a talent and data platform that helps AI companies make their models smarter and more accurate. Its AI recruiter, Zara, identifies world-class experts across disciplines, and its platform structures their knowledge into datasets that improve how AI systems reason, align, and perform. micro1 partners with leading AI labs and Fortune 10 enterprises. For more information, visit micro1.

