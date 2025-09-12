Imperial Paper Company Celebrates Six Decades Of Innovation In Packaging Solutions
From corrugated boxes and folding cartons to point-of-purchase displays and shipping supplies, Imperial Paper has grown from a local operation into a trusted national partner. Its e-commerce division, Best Box Store, makes professional-grade packaging accessible to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S.
“At Imperial, a box is never just a box-it's a brand's first impression,” said Henry Farasat, CEO of Imperial Paper.“We engineer packaging that protects, presents, and promotes our clients' products while reducing waste and maximizing efficiency.”
Imperial's commitment to excellence combines in-house design, engineering, printing, and logistics services. With an emphasis on sustainability, the company helps businesses streamline their supply chains while elevating brand presence through innovative packaging.
Key highlights:
-Serving businesses nationwide from its North Hollywood headquarters
-Expertise in corrugated packaging, folding cartons, POP displays, and custom inserts
-In-house package engineering, graphics, printing, and logistics
Growing national presence through Best Box Store ( )
For more information about Imperial Paper Company, please visit or follow on Instagram at @TheBestBox.
Henry Farasat
Imperial Paper Company
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment