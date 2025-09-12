Imperial Paper Company Celebrates Six Decades Of Innovation In Packaging Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NORTH HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imperial Paper Company, a family-owned leader in custom packaging since 1963, is marking more than 60 years of serving businesses with innovative, sustainable, and design-driven packaging solutions.From corrugated boxes and folding cartons to point-of-purchase displays and shipping supplies, Imperial Paper has grown from a local operation into a trusted national partner. Its e-commerce division, Best Box Store, makes professional-grade packaging accessible to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S.“At Imperial, a box is never just a box-it's a brand's first impression,” said Henry Farasat, CEO of Imperial Paper.“We engineer packaging that protects, presents, and promotes our clients' products while reducing waste and maximizing efficiency.”Imperial's commitment to excellence combines in-house design, engineering, printing, and logistics services. With an emphasis on sustainability, the company helps businesses streamline their supply chains while elevating brand presence through innovative packaging.Key highlights:-Serving businesses nationwide from its North Hollywood headquarters-Expertise in corrugated packaging, folding cartons, POP displays, and custom inserts-In-house package engineering, graphics, printing, and logisticsGrowing national presence through Best Box Store ( )For more information about Imperial Paper Company, please visit or follow on Instagram at @TheBestBox.

