Burn Pits 360 Gala Of Valor: A Tribute To Service & Sacrifice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Updated release to announce honorees and speakers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burn Pits 360 will host the Gala of Valor: A Tribute to Service & Sacrifice at the Bullock Texas State Museum, honoring the nation's Veterans and their families while raising vital support to protect the promise of the PACT Act.“The Gala of Valor celebrates the progress being made on behalf of those who have sacrificed for the country and continue to fight for those veterans still in need of help,” said Dr. David Shulkin, 9th Secretary of Veterans Affairs and member of Burn Pits 360 advisory board.The Gala of Valor is more than a tribute-it is a call to action. This Texas-based event will unite advocates, leaders, and communities in ensuring that Veterans exposed to toxic hazards receive the care, justice, and recognition they deserve. Through this gathering, Burn Pits 360 will sustain life-saving programs, amplify Veteran voices, and build lasting partnerships that protect the legacy of those who stood in harm's way for our freedom.The evening will feature powerful keynote addresses and an exclusive preview of FIREWATCH – A Burn Pit Story, a gripping new documentary that chronicles the grassroots fight for justice that led to the historic passage of the PACT Act.Keynote Speakers. Lt. Gen. Jim Huggins (Ret.), U.S. Army, McChrystal Group. David J. Shulkin, M.D., 9th Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Jon Stewart (Virtual) – American comedian, writer, director and Advocate. Joel Gonzales – Film Producer. Tahina Montoya, Ph.D., Lt Col, U.S. Air Force Reserve – EmceeHonorees –“PACT Act Heroes”At the Gala of Valor, Burn Pits 360 will recognize the extraordinary contributions of advocates, leaders, and allies who have championed Veterans' rights, care, and justice:. Secretary Marco Rubio – SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act Service Award. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand – SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act Service Award. Congressman Joaquin Castro – SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act Service Award. Congressman Raul Ruiz – SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act Service Award. Congressman Gus Bilirakis – SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act Service Award. Kelly Kennedy – PACT Act Trailblazer in Truth Journalism Award. Andrew Tutt, Arnold & Porter – Captain Le Roy Torres Justice Defender Award. David Shulkin M.D., 9th United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs – PACT Act Veterans Champion Award. Tim Jensen, Grunt Style Foundation – PACT Act Defenders of Valor Award. Dr. Robert Miller – Amie Muller Research Award. John Feal, 9/11 Advocate – Ground Zero Warfighter Legacy Award. Joseph McKay, 9/11 WTC Firefighter – Ground Zero Warfighter Legacy Award. Jill Wilkins – PACT Act Pioneers Award. Stacy Pennington – PACT Act Pioneers Award. Chef José Andrés – Special Recognition. Jon Stewart – PACT Act Vanguard Award“Burn Pits 360 exists because no family should have to walk this journey alone,” said Rosie Torres, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Burn Pits 360.“This Gala is not only about honoring service and sacrifice, but also ensuring that the promise of the PACT Act is upheld forgenerations to come.”Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available, with proceeds directly funding the Captain Le Roy Torres Warrior Support Center, the Warrior Hope Network, and the Amie Muller Research Program-life-changing initiatives that provide care, advocacy, and hope to Veterans and their families.For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, please visit GalaOfValor.About Burn Pits 360Founded by Captain Le Roy Torres and his wife Rosie, Burn Pits 360 is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to Veterans exposed to toxic hazards during military service. From advocacy and research to direct care programs, Burn Pits 360 ensures that no Veteran or familyis left behind.EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS IS A SECOND DRAFT RELEASE TO ADD SPEAKERS AND HONOREES WITH AN UPDATED QUOTE FROM DR. DAVID SHULKIN.

