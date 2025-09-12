Arrow Truck Sales Evolves Branch Network To Build A Stronger Future For Customers

Founded in 1950, Arrow Truck Sales has become the leading source of used medium and heavy-duty trucks across North America. The company's 75-year history reflects its dedication to helping customers succeed, today and for decades to come.

- Brock Gavin, President of Arrow Truck Sales

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arrow Truck Sales , Inc., a Volvo Group company and leader in the used semi-truck industry, today announced the next step in its long-term growth strategy: evolving its branch network to meet the needs of today's truck buyers. As part of this plan, some branch locations will close while others expand into larger hubs designed to deliver more; bigger inventories, faster service, expanded financing, enhanced online buying experiences and additional solutions that improve safety and support operational efficiency.

“This strategy is about building strength for the future,” said Brock Gavin, President of Arrow Truck Sales.“By consolidating into fewer, higher-volume hubs, we're creating a network that is more efficient, more focused and better equipped to serve customers both in person and online. These investments also allow us to bring forward services and tools that help customers operate more safely and productively.”

For 75 years, Arrow has been committed to putting customers first. This milestone year highlights that commitment: while the company's physical footprint is changing, its mission remains the same. Customers can expect a leaner and more focused organization that delivers the very best experience whether they visit a branch or connect digitally.

“Arrow has built its reputation on stability, deep industry knowledge and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” Gavin added.“That legacy continues today and into the future with our pledge to put customers first in every interaction.”

