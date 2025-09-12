Statement From The Michi Saagiig Nation Chiefs Regarding The Advancement Of The Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP) To The Major Projects Office
Our Nations hold constitutionally protected Aboriginal and Treaty rights over the lands and waters that encompass the proposed DNNP site. Any federal review or advancement of this or other projects of national interest must commence with meaningful, early, and ongoing engagement with our Nations, affirming our status as rights-holders and stewards of our traditional territories.
We are currently engaged in good-faith discussions with OPG, exploring economic opportunities and regulatory considerations related to the DNNP. We are working towards an agreement grounded in our informed consent. It is crucial that the Major Projects Office and the federal government refrain from accelerating processes related to the DNNP without comprehensive consultation and accommodation, in line with Canadian law and Canada's commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
Our Nations are committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions, but only in ways that honour our rights, respect our lands, and recognize our role as partners. We call on the federal government and the Major Projects Office to fully engage the Michi Saagiig Nations as partners, ensuring opportunities for informed decision-making before any further steps are taken.
