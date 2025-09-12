Exclusive Hamptons Power Players Bring Private Club Luxury To NYFW: Chris Panzeca To Host Elite Pre-Show Reception

Chris Panzeca

High-Profile Entrepreneurs and Fashion Insiders Converge for Invitation-Only Event Setting the Stage for Fashion Week's Most Anticipated Shows

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The intersection of Hamptons luxury and Fashion Week glamour takes center stage as Chris Panzeca, owner of the ultra-exclusive Watermill private club Zoe, announces his sponsorship of the preshow reception at EPN NYFW.

The invitation-only event promises to deliver the same level of sophisticated hospitality that has made Zoe the Hamptons' most coveted networking destination for visionaries, celebrities, and industry titans.

The Hamptons Meets Fashion Week

Panzeca, whose Zoe club has become synonymous with discretion and distinction among high-net-worth individuals, is bringing his signature approach to curated experiences directly to Fashion Week's most influential attendees.

"Fashion Week isn't just about the runway-it's about the conversations that happen before the lights dim and the music starts," said Panzeca. "We're creating a space where the real deals get made, where creative partnerships are born, and where the industry's power players can connect in an environment that matches their caliber."

Star Power and Strategic Networking

The reception will feature a carefully curated guest list including notable EPN NYFW power couple Maggie and Hubert Delany, whose influence spans entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and high society. Their participation signals the event's appeal to fashion's most connected insiders and business leaders who understand that true influence is built through meaningful relationships.

"This isn't another crowded Fashion Week party," explains Maggie Delany. "This is where editors decide which designers they'll feature, where buyers identify the next big trends, and where collaborations worth millions begin with a handshake."

What Makes This Different

Unlike typical Fashion Week events, Panzeca's preshow reception will offer:

Intimate Scale: Limited to influential industry insiders, ensuring meaningful connections

Zoe's Signature Hospitality: Michelin-quality cuisine and premium service standards

Strategic Timing: Positioned to influence the week's coverage and business outcomes

Cross-Industry Appeal: Attracting fashion, business, and cultural leaders under one roof

Industry Impact Expected

Fashion Week veterans note that preshow events often determine which designers receive the most media attention and buyer interest throughout the week. With Panzeca's track record of hosting game-changing conversations at Zoe, industry insiders are already speculating about potential announcements, partnerships, and exclusive reveals.

Media Opportunity: Journalists attending will have access to key industry figures in an intimate setting, providing opportunities for exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage that captures Fashion Week's business side.

About Chris Panzeca

Chris Panzeca has built Zoe into the Hamptons' most exclusive private club, where membership is by invitation only and the guest list reads like a who's who of business, entertainment, and fashion. His approach to hospitality has made Zoe a destination where major deals and creative collaborations regularly unfold.

About Zoe

Located in Watermill, Zoe operates as more than a private club-it's a nexus for high-level networking where discretion meets excellence. The venue's carefully curated atmosphere has hosted conversations that have shaped industries and launched ventures.

About EPN NYFW

EPN NYFW represents the convergence of fashion and entrepreneurship, attracting the industry's most innovative minds during New York Fashion Week's most crucial days.

